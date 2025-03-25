Russia Keeps US Talks on Ukraine Confidential, No Joint Statement

The Kremlin announced that discussions held between Russian and US officials on Ukraine will remain undisclosed, despite prior expectations of a joint statement. The high-level talks took place in Riyadh on Monday, with key global issues, including the Black Sea grain deal and sanctions relief, under discussion.

Russian officials confirmed that both sides are assessing the outcomes of the discussions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the technical nature of the talks necessitated discretion and that any conclusions would be addressed at a later stage. A scheduled joint statement at 08:00 GMT remains unconfirmed, leaving uncertainty over whether it will be released.

Separate negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations have reportedly ended in Riyadh, with officials indicating that details will be disclosed later. Ukrainian and American representatives engaged in discussions concerning military strategies and economic stability, with a potential focus on a limited ceasefire in the Black Sea region.

A central issue in the US-Russia talks was the potential revival of the 2022 Black Sea grain agreement. Under the previous deal, Ukraine was permitted to export grain across the Black Sea, while Russia sought sanctions relief to facilitate its own exports. Moscow has signaled a willingness to reinstate the agreement under specific conditions, though formal commitments remain uncertain.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, military actions have persisted. Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian drone strikes targeted Fastiv and Boryspil in the Kyiv region, as well as Izyum in Kharkiv. Images released by Ukraine’s state emergency service depict fire crews responding to extensive damage. Meanwhile, Kyiv claims to have conducted a targeted airstrike in Russia’s Kursk region, reportedly eliminating up to 30 Russian troops.

Following the discussions, Russian negotiator Grigory Karasin described the meeting as "useful" and acknowledged detailed conversations on multiple issues. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Black Sea security concerns were addressed, reinforcing Moscow’s interest in restoring grain exports.

With the US and Russia maintaining discretion on the talks, international attention remains on potential breakthroughs. Meanwhile, European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, are set to discuss broader security strategies for Ukraine in an upcoming meeting.

While discussions in Riyadh have concluded, critical questions remain regarding the status of a Black Sea ceasefire and the broader implications for Ukraine. The anticipated US-Russia statement has yet to materialize, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the negotiations. As both sides analyze the discussions, further updates are expected in the coming days.