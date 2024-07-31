Live
Russia to extend ban on gasoline exports
Moscow: The Russian government has decided to extend its ban on gasoline exports from August to October, local media reported on Wednesday, citing Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.
"In order to avoid any problems in these months, there will be no lifting of the (gasoline) export ban in August. It was also a fundamental decision for September-October that exports will be limited in order to be insured," Sorokin was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying.
Russia initially introduced a ban on the export of gasoline for six months on March 1, to offset the growth in domestic demand in spring and summer, Xinhua news agency reported.
Two months later, the ban was temporarily lifted from mid-May to June 30 and the permit was further extended to July 31.