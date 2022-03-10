Russia, Ukraine Foreign Ministers meet in Turkey today

Antalya (Turkey): All eyes are on the high-level tripartite meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine that will take place on Thursday in the southern province of Antalya as part of Turkey's efforts to mediate between the warring countries.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuolu announced the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Monday, saying, "We will hold this meeting in a tripartite format in Antalya on Thursday, March 10."

Çavuolu will attend the meeting since both leaders have requested his presence, the minister said, adding that it will bring high-level Russian and Ukrainian officials together for the first time since the war began on February 24.

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the Turkish resort city of the same name is set to start on Friday, and the Russian-Ukrainian meeting the day prior.

Earlier, expressing hope that the meeting "will be a turning point" and "important step" towards peace and stability, Çavuşoğlu said Ankara would "continue to make efforts for a lasting peace."