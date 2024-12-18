Russian General Igor Kirillov Killed in Scooter Bomb Blast Claimed by Ukraine

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, a senior Russian military officer, was killed in a scooter bomb explosion outside his Moscow apartment building early Tuesday morning. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has reportedly taken responsibility for the attack, which Russian authorities have labeled an act of terrorism.

The explosion occurred at approximately 6:12 a.m. as Kirillov, 54, head of Russia’s nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, left his residence for work. Surveillance footage released by local media shows two unidentified men exiting the premises shortly before the bomb detonated.

The device, hidden in a scooter near the building’s entrance, was remotely triggered, causing significant damage to the area. Nearby windows were shattered, and walls bore scorch marks from the blast.

Kirillov and his assistant, who was accompanying him, were killed instantly. This incident has intensified tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, with Russia accusing Ukraine of escalating its tactics amid the ongoing conflict.

The assassination occurred a day after Ukraine filed criminal charges against Kirillov, accusing him of overseeing the use of prohibited chemical weapons during Russia’s invasion. The SBU claims over 4,800 chemical attacks have been documented since 2022 under Kirillov’s supervision. An SBU representative, speaking to the Associated Press, described Kirillov as a “war criminal” and asserted the operation was a legitimate military act.

In response, Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s deputy head of the Security Council, condemned the attack, alleging it was an attempt by Kyiv to distract from battlefield setbacks. He warned of “inevitable retribution” against Ukraine’s leadership.

Kirillov had served as the chief of Russia’s nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces since 2017. His position placed him at the center of controversies related to Russia’s war in Ukraine, with multiple Western nations, including the UK and Canada, imposing sanctions on him.

He was accused of directing operations involving banned chemical agents, with Ukrainian officials stating his role in alleged war crimes. Additionally, Kirillov regularly appeared in briefings accusing Ukraine of deploying chemical and radioactive weapons, claims dismissed as propaganda by Western governments.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a formal terrorism investigation into the incident. While Moscow seeks to identify those responsible for the attack, the SBU has publicly released video footage it claims captures the bombing.