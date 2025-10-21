Russia's clean energy share to reach 90 pc by 2050: Deputy PM

Moscow: Russia's share of clean energy in its overall energy mix is projected to reach 90 per cent by 2050, according to a top official.

In Russia's current energy generation structure, renewables account for roughly 2 per cent, nuclear energy 20 per cent, and hydropower 19 per cent, said Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who made the projection on Monday.

Natural gas and coal make up 45 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted last Thursday that Russia has one of the "greenest" energy mixes globally and holds about 90 per cent of the international market for nuclear power plant construction.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum, Putin said that 87 per cent of Russia's electricity is generated with minimal or zero carbon emissions.

The low-carbon energy mix includes gas-fired, nuclear, and renewable power.

Novak said Russia's energy development strategies and master plans call for cutting coal's share of the energy mix from 15 per cent to 8-10 per cent, while renewables are expected to grow from 2 per cent to 8-10 per cent by 2050.

Nuclear power generation may increase from 20 per cent to 25 percent and gas-fired generation will remain at around 40-45 per cent, he added.