Live
- Dulquer brings back retro charm in ‘Ammadive’ from ‘Kaantha’
- 2nd ODI: Never easy when you drop a couple of chances while defending, says Gill
- ‘Modi’s Mission’: New book on Prime Minister’s journey from Vadnagar to PMO to be unveiled tomorrow
- Over 80 pc women believe more female tech leaders can improve workplace culture: Report
- Chhath Puja 2025: Dates, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, and Rituals to Celebrate the Four-Day Festival of the Sun God
- When Boney Kapoor shared how he blew up the market for his late wife Sridevi
- Air Chief Marshal pays respects as Guru Gobind Singh's sacred footwear sets off on grand yatra
- It reminded me of 2008: Gilchrist reminisces first meeting with Rohit in Adelaide
- UPI clocks highest ever single-day payments of Rs 1.02 lakh crore as GST rate cuts spur demand
- Cochin Shipyard delivers first indigenous anti-submarine vessel Mahe to Indian Navy
Sanctions imposed on us working against European Union: Russia
Moscow: Russia on Thursday said that the European Union (EU) sanctions against Moscow are effectively working against Brussels itself, and the...
Moscow: Russia on Thursday said that the European Union (EU) sanctions against Moscow are effectively working against Brussels itself, and the potential for their expansion has been exhausted.
"The sanctions they're imposing against Russia primarily work against the European Union. Brussels's ability to expand sanctions against our country has largely been exhausted," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by the country's leading Tass news agency.
"They've already exhausted virtually every option for implementing their concept of inflicting, as they've devised, a strategic defeat on Russia, damaging the Russian economy and its defense capability," the diplomat added while commenting on the 19th sanctions package.
Earlier in the day, the EU approved the 19th package of sanctions targetting Russia's shadow fleet, as well as its banking and energy sectors.
President of the European Council, Antonio Costa at the joint doorstep with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels stated on Thursday that the Council will take the political decision to ensure the financial needs of Ukraine for 2026 and 2027, including for the acquisition of military equipment.
To date, the EU and its member states have provided €177.5 billion in support for Ukraine, including €63.2 billion in military support.
"In spite of the great expectations created by President Trump's initiatives, it is clear that today, unfortunately, these initiatives do not match the goodwill of President Putin. Russia is increasing the strikes, is increasing the strikes against civilians, against civilian facilities, which means that we need to continue supporting Ukraine’s fight for a just and lasting peace," said Costa.
The EU leaders will also focus on the latest developments in the Middle East, including the outcome of the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace on October 13, the release of all hostages and the initial phases of US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal for Gaza.
"Building on previous European Council meetings, starting from the informal Egmont retreat on 3 February and the most recent informal meeting on 1 October in Copenhagen, the leaders will discuss the EU’s defence readiness and concrete decisions on capability projects and governance," read a statement issued by the Council ahead of the meeting.