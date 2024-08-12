Saudi Welcomes 8th Site on UNESCO World Heritage List: Al-Faw Archaeological Area

The Al-Faw Archaeological Area is located at a strategic point of ancient trade routes in the heart of Arabia which includes the remnants of the city of Qaryat al-Faw. Abandoned around the 5th century CE, the site holds nearly 12,000 archaeological remains from prehistoric to late pre-Islamic times, revealing the rich heritage and culture of Saudi.

Al-Faw is approximately 650 km southwest of Riyadh and 100 km south of Wadi al-Dawasir. It offers a unique blend of natural beauty and historical significance, showcasing well-preserved ruins, water management systems, tools, and carvings. The archaeological site is situated near another UNESCO World Heritage Site, 'Uruq Bani Ma'arid, known for its natural beauty.

Reaching Al-Faw is now more convenient with regular flights from Riyadh to Al Jawf, a 2-hour drive from the site. Travelers can rent cars or take taxis from Al Jawf. Nearby traditional guesthouses provide an authentic experience with local décor, cuisine, and cultural activities.

For those stopping over in Riyadh, the city has numerous historical and cultural attractions, including Diriyah, the founding place of the First Saudi State in 1727, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif. The modern Bujairi Terrace features diverse global culinary options, including four Michelin-starred restaurants and Saudi cuisine. For coffee lovers, the authentic Saudi coffee at local café is unmissable, and for adventure seekers, the Edge of the World offers breathtaking views and hiking opportunities just a short drive away.

Accommodations in Riyadh range from luxurious hotels like the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons to more affordable options like the Ewaa. For adventurers, the Tuwaiq Adventure Camp provides hiking, rock climbing, and stargazing, with accommodation starting at $150 per night.

The e-Visa program makes visiting Saudi easy, now available to travelers from 66 countries. GCC residents, and UK, US, or Schengen visa holders are eligible for instant eVisas. Explore the rich history and natural beauty of Al-Faw, Saudi’s latest UNESCO World Heritage Site.