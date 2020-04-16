Scientists discover six new coronaviruses in bats

London: Scientists have discovered six new coronaviruses in bats in Myanmar -- the first time these viruses have been found anywhere in the world. The findings, published in the journal PLOS ONE, will help understand the diversity of coronaviruses in bats and inform global efforts to detect, prevent and respond to infectious diseases that may threaten public health, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the researchers from the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in the US, studies will evaluate the potential for transmission across species to better understand the risks to human health.

They said the newly discovered coronaviruses are not closely related to coronaviruses Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS CoV-1), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) or SARS-CoV-2. "Viral pandemics remind us how closely human health is connected to the health of wildlife and the environment," said Marc Valitutto, former wildlife veterinarian with the Smithsonian's Global Health Program, and lead author of the study. "Worldwide, humans are interacting with wildlife with increasing frequency, so the more we understand about these viruses in animals --what allows them to mutate and how they spread to other species -- the better we can reduce their pandemic potential," Valitutto said.

Researchers detected these new viruses while conducting surveillance of animals and people to better understand the circumstances for disease spillover.