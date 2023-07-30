Seven killed, 22 injured in hurricane on wild beach in Russia

Live
Moscow: Seven people, including three children and four adults, were killed and 22 others injured when trees fell on their tents during a hurricane in Russia's Republic of Mari.
The incident occurred at 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on Saturday near Lake Yalchik, a popular recreation spot for the residents of Mari El and neighboring Tatarstan. About 500 cars and a tent camp on the beach when a gusty wind knocked down many trees, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Alexander Malkin, the head of the republic's civil defence and population protection committee,
He added that rescuers, police and an airborne group from the Russian emergencies ministry were involved in the relief work.
Mari El is located about 650 km east of Moscow.
