Seven Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

At least seven Palestinians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency that the airstrike on Tuesday evening targeted at least one residential home belonging to the Abu Nadda family in the camp.

The Israeli army has not commented on the incident yet.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has killed a Palestinian man during clashes that erupted after the soldiers blew up two apartments owned by prisoners in the West Bank on Tuesday.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and West Bank to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 were taken hostage.

