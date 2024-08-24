Live
Just In
Shop fire leaves six dead in China
Highlights
Six people have been confirmed dead after a fire broke out at a commercial shop in China's Jiangsu Province on Friday night, local authorities said Saturday.
Nanjing : Six people have been confirmed dead after a fire broke out at a commercial shop in China's Jiangsu Province on Friday night, local authorities said Saturday.
The fire started in a shop in Suyu District in Suqian City at around 10:05 p.m. local time on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Four people died at the scene, and two others later died from their injuries despite medical efforts, according to the city's fire rescue department.
Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control later that night. The fire affected an area of approximately 200 square meters.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
