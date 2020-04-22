Singapore extends lockdown till June 1

Singapore : Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Tuesday that the partial lockdown imposed in the city-state to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has been extended until June 1.

This means that more workplaces will be closed to further reduce the number of workers keeping essential services going, reports The Straits Times.

Some hot spots, such as popular wet markets, remain a problem, as large groups of people continue to congregate there, Lee said in his fourth national address on the COVID-19 situation.

While he noted that the measures, termed a "circuit breaker", have been working, he stressed that Singapore cannot be complacent.

He said the number of unlinked cases has not come down, which suggests a "hidden reservoir" of cases in the community.