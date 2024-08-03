Live
Singapore police investigate 323 for scam
Singapore: At least 323 suspects were being investigated for scam offences in Singapore, according to a statement issued by the police.
The suspects were identified after conducting an operation from July 19 to August 1.
The suspects were involved in over 1,100 cases, including e-commerce scams, investment scams, friend impersonation scams, internet love scams, and job scams, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting police.
The police said victims lost over 10 million Singapore dollars ($7.5 million).
The suspects were under investigation for cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a license.
