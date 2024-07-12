Singapore police investigate 528 for scam, illegal moneylending

Live
Highlights
Singapore: Singaporean police are investigating 528 suspects for over 2,200 scam and unlicensed moneylending cases following an enforcement operation from July 1 to July 10, according to the latest statement from the police.
Up to 425 were probed for scam and money laundering offences. The police said victims lost over 10 million Singapore dollars (7.4 million US dollars) in the cases, reported Xinhua news agency.
Another 103 suspects were under investigation for loan scams and loansharking activities.
A total of 41 persons were under arrest. Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing, the police added.
