Six Feared Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks in Egypt’s Red Sea

At least six individuals are feared dead following the sinking of a tourist submarine off the coast of Hurghada in the Red Sea on Thursday morning. Local sources confirm that nine others sustained injuries, with four reported to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred near the harbor, where the submarine, identified as Sindbad, was operating a routine tourist expedition. According to reports from Egypt’s authorities, 29 passengers were successfully rescued. Moscow’s embassy in Egypt has stated that all onboard were Russian nationals.

Emergency response teams, including ambulances and medical personnel, were immediately dispatched to the harbor. Eyewitnesses report that sirens were heard for an extended period, and several ambulances remain stationed at the site.

The exact cause of the sinking remains unclear. However, weather conditions at the time indicated calm waters, with light winds and wave heights measuring approximately 0.2 meters. Officials have yet to determine whether mechanical failure or human error played a role in the incident.

The Red Sea region has witnessed multiple maritime accidents involving tourist vessels. In November 2024, a boat named Sea Story sank off the coast of Marsa Alam, resulting in 11 people missing or presumed dead. Another tourist vessel, Triton, sank in February 2025 under similar circumstances.

Oceanography experts have raised concerns over the safety standards of tourist submarines operating in the region. Dr. Simon Boxall of the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton emphasized the high-risk nature of operating such vessels and stressed the importance of rigorous safety checks.

The Russian Embassy in Egypt has confirmed that at least four of the deceased were Russian citizens. A total of 45 passengers, including children, were reportedly on board at the time of the incident. The embassy has been in contact with local authorities to gather further information.

Egyptian authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident, with preliminary reports expected in the coming days. Maritime safety officials are reviewing the vessel’s maintenance history and operational protocols to assess compliance with safety regulations.

The Sindbad submarine has been in service for several years, offering deep-sea exploration tours in the Red Sea, allowing passengers to observe marine life at depths of up to 25 meters.