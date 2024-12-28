Slovakia threatens to stop electricity supplies to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his government may stop electricity supplies to Ukraine following the anticipated end of Russian gas transit through Ukraine on January 1, 2025.

"If necessary, we will stop the supply of electricity, which Ukraine desperately needs during grid outages. Or we will agree on another course of action," Fico said in a video post on social media.

Fico's remarks come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed opposition to the continued transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Slovakia once the current contract expires at the beginning of next year.

Fico added that according to estimates, the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine and Slovakia could cost the European Union 120 billion euros over the next two years. Slovakia, he said, would lose up to 500 million euros annually in transit fees.

Fico also indicated Slovakia's readiness to host peace talks on Ukraine. "If someone wants to organise peace talks in Slovakia, we will be ready and hospitable," Fico said. Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 22 in Moscow, discussing issues including the transit of Russian gas, Xinhua news agency reported.

On October 3, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called for a quick end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He said the conflict was 'a misfortune for everyone' and stressed that every war must end at the negotiating table.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the joint session of Slovak and Ukrainian governments, Fico expressed Slovakia's commitment to maintaining friendly relations with Ukraine.

However, the Slovak leader also voiced his intention to restore ties with Russia, stating that if the Russia-Ukraine conflict ended during his tenure, he would do his utmost to restore ties, especially economic relations, with Russia.

"The European Union needs the Russian Federation and the Russian Federation needs, of course, the European Union," Fico said.