South Korea: Army special warfare commander says Yoon ordered him to drag out lawmakers

Seoul: The chief of South Korea's Army Special Warfare Command said on Tuesday that he was ordered by President Yoon Suk Yeol to drag out lawmakers from the National Assembly building during martial law operations last week.

Lieutenant General Kwak Jong-keun made the claim during a parliamentary defense committee meeting, saying Yoon called him on a secured phone.

"He said the quorum didn't appear to be met yet, so I should break down the doors, and go in and drag out the people inside," he said.

Kwak also told Park Beom-kye of the main Opposition Democratic Party that he was aware of Yoon's plans to impose martial law two days in advance, on December 1, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Commander Kwak did not tell the prosecution that he knew in advance," Park said. "He said he did not testify because those involved in the martial law operations had already agreed on what they were going to say."



