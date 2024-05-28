Live
- AIFF league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team
- OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others
- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
- 'Pakistan can beat any team', says Haris Rauf ahead of 3rd T20I against England
- ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls
- Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report
- Tripura govt to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha
- Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops
- Slowly killing us: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
- PRAVAAH portal, RBI Retail Direct Mobile Application and FinTech Repository launched for ease of biz
Just In
South Korea, Denmark agree to raise age threshold for working holiday applicants
Highlights
South Korea and Denmark have agreed to raise the age threshold for working holiday applicants in an effort to facilitate people-to-people exchanges, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Seoul: South Korea and Denmark have agreed to raise the age threshold for working holiday applicants in an effort to facilitate people-to-people exchanges, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
The two countries will revise the bilateral memorandum of understanding on their working holiday programme to change the eligible age range from 18-30 to 18-34, the Ministry said.
The revision will take effect from June 1, Yonhap news agency reported.
The working holiday programme with Denmark has allowed young people in the eligible age category to work and stay in each other's country for up to one year to experience foreign life and culture.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS