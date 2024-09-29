Live
South Korea, Vietnam to boost cooperation against digital sex crimes, online gambling
Seoul: South Korea and Vietnam have agreed to step up cooperation to tackle transnational crimes, such as digital sexual violence and online gambling, police said on Sunday.
The agreements came as Cho Ji-ho, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, met Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang during his two-day visit to Hanoi.
In his meeting with the Prime Minister, Cho said the police will continue to protect the safety of the Vietnamese people and South Korean citizens living in Vietnam through various joint projects, including one on forensics and fire detection, to be launched next year.
Separately, Cho and Quang agreed to enhance cooperation in illegal online gambling and digital sex crimes.