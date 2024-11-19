SpaceX Starship Launch: Sixth Test Flight Scheduled for November 20

SpaceX is preparing for the sixth launch of its Starship rocket tomorrow, November 20.

The launch will take place from Boca Chica, Texas, during a 30-minute window starting at 3:30 am IST.

This will be the fourth Starship test flight of the year.

Where to Watch the Launch Live

You can watch the launch live on SpaceX's official X handle. You can also use the X TV app or visit SpaceX’s website. Tune in 30 minutes before the scheduled lift-off.

About Starship Flight 6

The main goal of this flight is to improve the booster catch system using a tower, similar to what was tested in flight 5. SpaceX wants to push the limits of the ship and booster to make them fully reusable.

In addition to catching the booster, the flight will also test the upper stage's Raptor engine reignition in space. They will also conduct heatshield tests and assess the ship's ability to maneuver during reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean.

What’s Next

The last Starship mission on October 13 was a success. SpaceX caught the booster using the Mechazilla tower on the first try. If SpaceX can reduce the turn-around time, another launch could happen next month.

Looking ahead to 2024, SpaceX plans to increase the frequency of Starship launches.

They aim to conduct four to five launches next year. Elon Musk wants to do up to 25 Starship missions in 2025.