Live
Just In
Sri Lanka: 3 killed in road crash
Highlights
Three persons were reported dead, and several others were injured when a lorry collided with a passenger bus in Mankulam in northern Sri Lanka, the local police said on Wednesday.
Colombo: Three persons were reported dead, and several others were injured when a lorry collided with a passenger bus in Mankulam in northern Sri Lanka, the local police said on Wednesday.
According to the police, the lorry crashed into the bus that was parked on the roadside due to a breakdown on its way from the northern city of Jaffna to the capital, Colombo, on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.
The injured were rushed to the local hospital, the police said.
Accidents involving motor vehicles are common in Sri Lanka. There were 2,557 deaths in 2,200 fatal traffic accidents in Sri Lanka in 2023.
