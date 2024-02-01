  • Menu
Sri Lanka records over 2,00,000 tourist footfall in January

Sri Lanka records over 2,00,000 tourist footfall in January
Colombo: Over 2,00,000 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka in January this year, official data showed.

As per Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, 201,687 tourists, from India, Russia, Germany, the US, Britain, Australia and China have visited the country in January, Xinhua news agency reported.

The South Asian country aims to attract two million tourists in 2024.

It received 1,487,303 tourists in 2023, an increase of 106.6 per cent from 2022, according to official data.

Tourism is one of country's top foreign revenue generators.

