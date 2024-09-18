Sri Lanka reports over 38,000 dengue cases in 2024

Colombo: Over 38,000 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka from January to September 17, the latest data from the National Dengue Control Unit shows.

It also shows that seventeen deaths from dengue have occurred during the same period. This is a case fatality rate of 0.04 per cent, according to Xinhua news agency.

The highest number of dengue cases have been reported in the Province, the most populous province in Sri Lanka. 16,021 cases have been reported in the province, accounting for 41.9 per cent of the total cases.

The Northern Province reported 4,744 cases or 12.4 per cent of the total.

The National Dengue Control Unit has also identified 10 high-risk areas for dengue.

Last year, a total of over 88,000 dengue cases were reported with a death toll of 57, according to the National Dengue Control Unit.