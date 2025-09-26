Strict curfew in violence-hit Ladakh, 50 detained



Authorities on Wednesday promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Leh district of Ladakh, banning assembly of five or more persons following a movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule took a violent turn on Wednesday. 50 people have been detained.

Police had to use guns and as per reports, four people have died and many are serious. 60-80 people are injured and undergoing treatment.

The Leh Apex Body-led movement became violent, setting on fire the BJP office and several vehicles by hundreds of people who took to the streets. Flames and dark smoke clouds could be seen from afar amid a complete shutdown in the Ladakh capital.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said that his imprisonment could create more problems for the government than his freedom and called the home ministry's act of blaming him for recent violent protests in Ladakh a "scapegoat tactic".

Reacting to the MHA's statement, which had blamed him for provoking the mob violence, Wangchuk said he is prepared to be arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

"I see they are building up a case to bring me under the Public Safety Act and throw me in jail for two years," he told PTI over the phone and added that "I am ready for that, but Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than free Sonam Wangchuk."