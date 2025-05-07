'Support India's right to self-defence,' Israel backs 'Operation Sindoor'

Israel has extended its support to India's right to defend itself from terrorism as Indian armed forces carried out 'Operation Sindoor' against nine high-value terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a calculated military strike following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor late on Tuesday night.

"Israel supports India's right for self-defence. Terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent," Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India, posted on X.

The military operation struck camps and logistical hubs linked to terror groups held responsible for orchestrating the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian intelligence agencies have linked the assault to Pakistan-based terror groups, with The Resistance Front, a known Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, claiming responsibility.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the army said following the operation.

The Indian Army's spokesperson confirmed the precision and limited scope of the strikes, stating. "Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed."

"The operation was non-escalatory in its intent and execution," the spokesperson said, adding, "Justice is served. Jai Hind."

The Indian government confirmed that all nine targets were successfully struck, with no civilian, military or economic infrastructure in Pakistan being affected.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior officials, closely monitored the progress of the operation throughout the night.

Sources confirmed that the Prime Minister was in constant communication with national security advisors and military commanders, ensuring that the operation proceeded as planned.