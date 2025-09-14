Sushila Karki Becomes Nepal’s First Woman Interim Prime Minister Amid Youth-Led Protests

Sushila Karki was sworn in on Friday night as Nepal’s first woman interim prime minister, bringing an end to days of political uncertainty following KP Sharma Oli’s sudden resignation. Oli stepped down after weeks of Gen Z–led protests over corruption, economic inequality, and a controversial social media ban that sparked nationwide unrest, leaving over 50 people dead.

After assuming office on Saturday, Karki, 73, vowed to investigate incidents of vandalism during the demonstrations and assured that her administration would serve only as a caretaker for six months until a new parliament is elected. “My team and I are not here to taste power. We cannot succeed without the support of the people,” she said.

The protests, which began on September 8, were largely driven by young activists demanding transparency and economic reform. With Oli’s departure, the streets of Kathmandu began to return to normal, with shops reopening and traffic resuming.

China congratulated Karki on her appointment, reaffirming its commitment to strengthen bilateral ties and uphold the principles of peaceful coexistence. Karki’s historic elevation has sparked hope among citizens seeking political stability and reform.