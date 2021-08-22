Taliban bans co-education

Kabul: Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, Taliban officials in the restive Herat province have banned co-education in government and private universities, describing it as the 'root of all evils in society'.



The decision was taken after a meeting between varsity professors, owners of private institutions, and Taliban authorities, Khaama Press News Agency reported on Saturday. This is the first 'fatwa' issued by the Taliban after its swift takeover of Afghanistan last week.

During a three-hour meeting of university professors and owners of private educational institutions, Taliban representative and Head of Higher Education, Afghanistan, Mullah Farid said there is no alternative and co-education must end.

He also said virtuous female lecturers would be allowed to teach only female students but not the male ones.