Taliban Claims Killing Of 15 Pakistani Soldiers In Retaliatory Strikes Along Afghan Border
Highlights
- Afghanistan’s Taliban government said its forces killed 15 Pakistani soldiers and captured multiple posts in retaliatory attacks following alleged Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul.
- Islamabad has called the Afghan firing “unprovoked,” as tensions escalate along the border.
The Taliban government announced that 15 Pakistani soldiers were killed in cross-border clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier after alleged Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul. Afghanistan’s state-run broadcaster, RTA, reported that Afghan troops seized three Pakistani posts near Helmand province during the fighting.
The Taliban’s Defense Ministry warned that any future violation of Afghan territory would be met with a strong military response, calling the strikes a retaliation for Pakistan’s earlier air operations. On Friday, Kabul accused Islamabad of breaching its sovereignty with air raids targeting the Afghan capital.
According to Pakistani security sources quoted by Dawn, their forces responded swiftly, attacking several Afghan border posts and causing significant damage. Meanwhile, Afghan outlet TOLOnews reported that Taliban troops had taken over several outposts and destroyed one each in Kunar and Helmand provinces. Heavy shelling in border regions forced many civilians to flee their homes in Paktia district.
The clashes erupted across several key locations including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baramcha. Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarizmi described the assault as a “successful retaliatory action” against Pakistan’s repeated border violations.
Regional powers including Iran, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have urged restraint as tensions escalate, coinciding with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s diplomatic visit to India.
Pakistan, while not confirming any air operations, has urged Kabul to stop sheltering the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the Afghan firing as “unprovoked” and a violation of international law, asserting that Pakistan’s forces responded effectively to the aggression.
