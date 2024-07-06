  • Menu
Teenager killed, three injured in road accident in Australia

A 16-year-old boy died and three other teenagers injured in a road accident in Australia's New South Wales (NSW). The NSW Police Force said in a...

A 16-year-old boy died and three other teenagers injured in a road accident in Australia's New South Wales (NSW).

The NSW Police Force said in a statement on Saturday that emergency services were called to a rural suburb of the Port Stephens in NSW at about 10.45 p.m. local time.

Police officers arrived to find a white Ford Falcon sedan containing five young persons, aged 14-17, had left the roadway and impacted with a tree, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 16-year-old teenage boy died on the way to hospital. The three injured teenage passengers were taken to hospital for various non-life-threatening injuries.

The police said the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was subject to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive reading. He was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

