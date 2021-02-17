Thai Deputy PM: Sinovac vaccines to arrive starting next week

Bangkok: Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday reassured the delivery of Sinovac vaccines from China to Thailand, beginning next week.

On the second day of a debate at parliament, Anutin said to legislators that the first shipment of the Chinese vaccines against Covid-19 is scheduled to arrive in Thailand on February 24, followed by a second batch next month and the third batch in April, Xinhua reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister also confirmed that the AstraZeneca developed vaccines, manufactured in Thailand by Siam Bioscience Co., will be available for use from late May or early June.

Anutin said the AstraZeneca vaccines will also be manufactured by Siam Bioscience for delivery to other countries, especially the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.