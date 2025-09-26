Three trapped after coal mine accident in northwest China

Beijing: Three people are trapped following a coal mine accident in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said Friday.

The accident occurred around 3:30 pm on Thursday when part of an underground tunnel collapsed in Zhenping County, in the city of Ankang. Eight workers were carrying out rectification work at the site when the collapse happened, with five of them managing to escape safely, county authorities said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The mine, built in 1998, has been under rectification since March 2024, due to safety concerns. Preliminary assessments showed that the collapse involved about 500 cubic meters of debris.

Rescue operations are underway, but authorities have said that rainfall is complicating these efforts.

Earlier on September 11, all six people trapped in a coal mine in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province were rescued after nearly 30 hours of rescue efforts, authorities said.

The mining-induced quake struck the Fuli coal mine in the city of Hegang, damaging sections of underground tunnels.

The on-site rescue headquarters said the operation has now concluded.

Last month, seven workers were confirmed dead after a coal mine accident in Datian County, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at the Shuijingkeng Mine, operated by Fujian Guangfeng Mining Co., Ltd, with underground workers reported missing at around 11 pm on Thursday, according to the county government office.

Rescue efforts were immediately launched. One injured miner managed to escape on his own, while the seven trapped individuals were brought to the surface but showed no signs of life.

Emergency response work has concluded, while post-accident handling is still underway. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

In April, five workers were killed and nine others injured in a carbon dioxide outburst accident that occurred at a coal mine in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, according to local authorities.

The accident took place while the workers were on an excavation platform in the coal mine.