Trump again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire

Washington: US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after recent conflicts in May.

The conflict followed April's Pahalgam terror attacks, which resulted in 26 deaths and led to 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday on Air Force One on his way back to Washington from Scotland, Trump repeated the claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.

The US President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for contributing to regional stability. "Look, India, they're my friends," Trump said, acknowledging India's role in ending hostilities with Pakistan.

"India has been a good friend," Trump stated, adding that now he is "in charge" and such practices would end. However, India has consistently refuted Trump's claims about brokering peace. It clarified that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted their Indian counterpart to request an end to hostilities before agreeing on a ceasefire.

The ongoing discussions between India and the United States reflect both nations' commitment to strengthening their trade relationship while addressing regional security concerns collaboratively.