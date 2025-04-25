  • Menu
Trump asks Putin to stop attack on Kyiv

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday offered rare criticism of Vladimir Putin, urging the Russian leader to “STOP!” after a deadly barrage of attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” Russia struck Kyiv with an hours-long barrage of missiles and drones. At least nine people were killed and more than 70 injured in the deadliest assault on the city since last July.

