US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the United States that India would “shortly be stopping the purchase of oil” from Russia, and that this “may” help bring an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump praises PM Modi, who was speaking from the White House, called PM Modi a “great man” and a leader who has “really passed the test of time.” He added: “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a leader that’s done so well as he has,” before making some odd statements that he quickly corrected.

“Modi is a great man. He loves Trump,” Trump Modi remarks, before clarifying. “I don’t want you to take the word ‘love’ the wrong way. I don’t want to affect his political career.”

Calling India an “incredible country,” Trump bizarre statement long reign in New Delhi. “I’ve watched India for years. I mean it’s an incredible country. Every year, it was like there was a new leader. There would be some that lasted for two months; this is my friend, he’s been there for a long time,” he said.

The remarks highlight the warming Trump India relations between the two countries that, for a brief period, turned sour over Washington imposing heavy tariffs. Trump, who had previously slammed India for allegedly supporting Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, had argued it was “weakening my power of being a peacemaker.”

The US leader, who called it a “breaking headline,” claimed that Modi told him on Wednesday that India was going to “shortly be stopping the purchase of oil from Russia.” “He can’t just stop because they are in the process of US India diplomacy 2025. But it will be completed shortly,” Trump told reporters. New Delhi has yet to comment on the claim.