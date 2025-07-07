Trump hints at new tariffs for countries backing BRICS agendas contrary to American values

US President Donald Trump has threatened countries that side with BRICS policies which are “anti-American” with additional tariffs. In the latest threat from the US president, he said that countries that move to side with anti-American policies of BRICS will have to pay an additional tariff of 10 percent.

During the BRICS 2025 summit that was held in Brazil, the 10 member countries - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russian Federation, South Africa, United Arab Emirates condemned the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities as “illegal.”

In addition, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Brazil Summit had brought out a double standard towards terror when it comes to attacks in the Global South.

BRICS 2025 summit: ‘Double standards’ towards Global South

In the joint declaration that also decried the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the BRICS countries have called for an end to cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens.

“We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism,” said the joint statement.

In addition, the joint declaration also took a jab at the “indiscriminate rising of Trump tariff” without directly calling out the US, and said that such a move will endanger global trade and disrupt global supply chains.

BRICS members also ramped up its language on the war in the Gaza Strip, echoing the Global South’s disapproval for unilateral military actions.

Trump tariff letters ‘signed and ready’

As the deadline for his tariff pause inches closer, the US president has said that he has tariff letters for 12 countries “signed and ready.” As reports call Trump’s alleged bluff, the Republican president has said the letters will be released on Monday - 12 PM EST.

On April 2, Trump announced the revised and hiked tariff rates for all of the US’ trading partners. In the wake of global backlash and the collapse of trade deals, the US president had announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, which was later extended till July 9.