Trump installation today

Washington: Donald Trump arrived in Washington late on Saturday to celebrate with family, supporters and political allies ahead of his second inauguration, a triumphant return for the Republican four years after he departed the city under the shadow of an attack by his supporters on the Capitol. Trump's celebration of his return to power was set to get underway on Saturday evening with a fireworks showcase at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, about 30 miles outside Washington.

He arrived in Washington as organisers of Monday’s Inauguration Day ceremony were scrambling to move inside most of the outdoor events, including the swearing-in of president and vice president that traditionally takes place on the steps of the US Capitol, due to forecasted frigid temperatures. It will be the first time since President Ronald Reagan took the oath of office in 1985 for his second term that the ceremony will be moved inside the US Capitol. Trump made his way from West Palm, Florida, with his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron aboard a US military C-32 aircraft on a flight dubbed Special Air Mission 47 — a nod to Trump becoming the 47th president on Monday. It’s a courtesy that’s traditionally been extended by the outgoing administration to the incoming one.

Thousands protest

Washington: Thousands of people have gathered in Washington to protest against Donald Trump’s policies ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. Trump, 78, succeeds Joe Biden, 82, on Tuesday as the new occupant of the White House. A coalition of nonprofit bodies, including Sakhi for South Asian Survivors, under the banner of People’s March, held the demonstration here to protest against the policies of Trump.

The People’s March - previously known as the Women’s March - has taken place every year since 2017. Displaying anti-Trump posters and banner, the protestors raised slogans against the next President and also against some of his close supporters including Tesla owner Elon Musk.