Trump Issues Last Warning to Hamas to Release Hostages

President Donald Trump issued a "last warning" to Hamas on Wednesday. He demanded that the militant group release all hostages held in Gaza. Trump made the statement after meeting with eight former hostages at the White House. He also confirmed that the U.S. had engaged in direct talks with Hamas, a major shift in U.S. policy.

In his statement on Truth Social, Trump said, "Release all of the hostages now, not later, and return all of the bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you." He added, “Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!”

The White House confirmed that U.S. officials have been in ongoing talks with Hamas. These talks are taking place in Doha, Qatar, and are the first known direct talks between the U.S. and Hamas. The U.S. had previously avoided direct engagement with the group.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Trump authorized his envoys to talk to anyone. She emphasized that these talks were in the best interest of the American people. Israeli officials have been informed about the U.S. engagement with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office acknowledged the talks but did not provide details. The talks mainly focused on the release of American hostages. U.S. officials confirmed that there are 24 living hostages, including an American citizen, and the bodies of at least 35 others are still held by Hamas.

Trump’s nominee for special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, led the direct talks. Boehler had previously worked on the Abraham Accords and played a role in broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world.

The direct engagement comes amid uncertainty regarding a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Trump has stated that he does not intend to push Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu into stopping military operations against Hamas.

Trump recently welcomed eight former hostages to the White House. These individuals shared their stories with the President. They thanked Trump for his efforts to bring all hostages home.

This direct engagement between the U.S. and Hamas remains a significant development in the ongoing crisis.