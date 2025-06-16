Trump orders ICE to pause immigration raids

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s administration has directed the officials of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to pause most of its immigration raids on farms, hotels, restaurants and meatpacking plants, a senior Trump official said.

The shift by the federal government to pause raids on hospitality and agricultural sectors comes after Trump reportedly conceded this week that his policies are hurting farming and hotel industries.

The order to scale back the ICE from conducting immigration raids came reportedly from Trump, Reuters reported quoting a person familiar with the matter. A New York Times report stated that a senior official with ICE, Tatum King, sent an internal email on Thursday to regional department leaders at Homeland Security Investigations, and directed them to pause workplace immigration enforcement actions until it is related to criminal investigations.