Trump signals banning other Chinese firms like Alibaba

San Francisco: After issuing an executive order last week that gives China-based ByteDance an option to divest its TikTok business in the US within 90 days, US President Donald Trump hinted that other Chinese companies, including Alibaba, are also under the scanner.

When asked at a news conference if he was considering putting a ban on other China-based companies, the President said that his administration was indeed looking at "other things".

In an executive order on August 14, Trump said, "There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance Ltd... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States."

This came as a bit of a reprieve for ByteDance as in an executive order earlier this month, Trump prohibited the China-based company from doing business with the US firms after 45 days.

Trump cited India's decision in June to ban several Chinese apps, including TikTok, in that order.

The order came after Microsoft revealed its intentions to buy TikTok business in the US.

A similarly-worded executive order was also issued against WeChat, owned by Chinese giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.