Trump to dial Putin as EU leaders plan US visit

Washington: As Russia continues to escalate its strikes on Ukraine, United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has plans to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days, as several European leaders are expected to visit the United States for what he described as 'very interesting discussions' aimed at resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Over the next couple of days, we're going to get it done--the Russia-Ukraine situation," Trump said. "We're going to get it done. Have confidence. We will get it done."