Trump triggers trade war

New Delhi/New York/Washington: President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday a 10 per cent baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend the architecture of the global economy and trigger trade wars. Trump declared a national economic emergency to launch the tariffs.

Trump held up a chart while speaking at the White House, showing the United States would charge a 34 per cent tax on imports from China, a 20 per cent tax on imports from the European Union, 25 per cent on South Korea, 24 per cent on Japan and 32 per cent on Taiwan.

The US has announced additional 26 per cent import duties on India saying New Delhi imposes high tariffs on American goods, as the Donald Trump administration aims to reduce the trade deficit and boost manufacturing.

Though the move is expected to impact India's exports of certain sectors to the US, experts say that India is better-placed than its competitors, including Bangladesh (37 per cent), China (54 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent) and Thailand (36 per cent) who face increased levies. President Trump, in a historic measure to counter higher duties on American products imposed globally, announced reciprocal tariffs on about 60 countries.

"This is Liberation Day, a long-awaited moment. April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again. We are going to make it wealthy, good, and wealthy," Trump said in his remarks from the Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday. He said that the United States charges other countries only a 2.4 per cent tariff on motorcycles, but Thailand and others are charging much higher rates, like 60 per cent, India 70 per cent, Vietnam 75 per cent, and others charge even higher rates.

As he announced the tariffs, he held up a chart that showed the tariffs that countries such as India, China, the UK, and the European Union charge, along with the reciprocal tariffs that these countries will now have to pay. The chart indicated that India charged an average 52 per cent tariffs, including currency manipulation and trade barriers on US goods, and America would now charge India a 'discounted' reciprocal tariff of 26 per cent. But according to the White House documents, there will be a 26 per cent additional duty on India.

"India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The Prime Minister just left. He's a great friend of mine, but I said, you're a friend of mine, but you're not treating us right. They charge us 52 per cent. You have to understand, we charge them almost nothing for years and years and decades, and it was only seven years ago, when I came in, that we started with China," Trump said.

Goods from India are already facing a 25 per cent tariff on steel, aluminium, and auto. For remaining products, India is subject to a base line tariff of 10 per cent between April 5-8. After that, the tariff will rise to country-specific 26 per cent starting April 9. Explaining the imposition of the additional duty, an official said if product 'A' faces 5 per cent duty in America at present, it will be 15 per cent on April 5 and 32 per cent from April 9. The official said that these tariffs were a "mixed bag and not a setback" and the commerce ministry is analysing the impact of this reciprocal tariff.