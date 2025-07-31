Trump Warns Medvedev to Watch His Words Amid Rising U.S - Russia Tensions

Former U.S. President Donald Trump responded to former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev’s war warning by telling him to “watch his words.” post, Trump mocked both Russia and India’s “dead economies” and said the U.S. does little business with either. He called out India for having high trade barriers and said he doesn’t mind if India and Russia remain allies.

Medvedev responded by mentioning Russia’s Dead Hand nuclear system, a Cold War-era automatic retaliation mechanism, warning Trump about the risks of provoking Russia. He also mocked Trump’s tough talk, saying it proves Russia is on the right path.

Trump recently gave Russia a shortened ceasefire deadline, saying President Putin has just 10–12 days to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or face more sanctions, tariffs, and possibly secondary trade penalties. This follows earlier warnings where he had given 50 days.

Medvedev criticized Trump’s ultimatum, saying it’s a path toward war with Russia, not just Ukraine. He warned Trump not to repeat the mistakes of President Biden.

Trump also announced 25% tariffs on India, blaming their trade practices and ties to Russia’s military and energy markets. He described BRICS — which includes India and Russia — as “anti-U.S.” and claimed it’s trying to hurt the value of the dollar.

As geopolitical brinkmanship rises, Trump made it clear that future trade sanctions and deals will depend on countries siding with U.S. policies. He celebrated his tariff strategy, saying it brings billions into the American economy and reverses decades of bad trade policies.

The clash with Medvedev and aggressive trade moves signal escalating U.S.–Russia tensions and a shift in Trump’s foreign policy approach.