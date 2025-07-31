Live
- Countdown ends — Major Tariff Increases Set to Take Effect
- Trump Warns Medvedev to Watch His Words Amid Rising U.S - Russia Tensions
- Dharmasthala mass burial probe: SIT uncovers partial skeletal remains at suspected Site No. 6
- HCLTech and Pearson Partner to Accelerate Skills Development, Advance Careers and Bridge the Global Skills Gap in the AI Era
- Agilent Supports India’s Global Biopharma Ambitions with State-of-the-Art Experience Center in Hyderabad
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor inaugurates New City Office in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
- Seagate Ships 30TB Drives to Meet Global Surge in Data Center AI Storage Demand
- Coca-Cola India Provides Hydration and Comfort During Shravan
- From Small Towns to the Global Stage: Samsung and Startup India Sign MoU to Empower India’s Next Generation of Innovators
- India’s leap to AI Maturity begins with skills as Agentic AI expected to redefine 10.35 million jobs by 2030: New ServiceNow Report 2025
Trump Warns Medvedev to Watch His Words Amid Rising U.S - Russia Tensions
Trump clashes with former Russian president Medvedev over war threats, warns him to “watch his words.” Tensions rise as Trump enforces tariffs on India and Russia, citing the Dead Hand nuclear system and escalating geopolitical risks.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump responded to former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev’s war warning by telling him to “watch his words.” post, Trump mocked both Russia and India’s “dead economies” and said the U.S. does little business with either. He called out India for having high trade barriers and said he doesn’t mind if India and Russia remain allies.
Medvedev responded by mentioning Russia’s Dead Hand nuclear system, a Cold War-era automatic retaliation mechanism, warning Trump about the risks of provoking Russia. He also mocked Trump’s tough talk, saying it proves Russia is on the right path.
Trump recently gave Russia a shortened ceasefire deadline, saying President Putin has just 10–12 days to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or face more sanctions, tariffs, and possibly secondary trade penalties. This follows earlier warnings where he had given 50 days.
Medvedev criticized Trump’s ultimatum, saying it’s a path toward war with Russia, not just Ukraine. He warned Trump not to repeat the mistakes of President Biden.
Trump also announced 25% tariffs on India, blaming their trade practices and ties to Russia’s military and energy markets. He described BRICS — which includes India and Russia — as “anti-U.S.” and claimed it’s trying to hurt the value of the dollar.
As geopolitical brinkmanship rises, Trump made it clear that future trade sanctions and deals will depend on countries siding with U.S. policies. He celebrated his tariff strategy, saying it brings billions into the American economy and reverses decades of bad trade policies.
The clash with Medvedev and aggressive trade moves signal escalating U.S.–Russia tensions and a shift in Trump’s foreign policy approach.