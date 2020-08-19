Trump 'wrong' President for US: Michelle Obama

Washington: Michelle Obama has ripped through Donald Trump at the opening of the Democratic National Convention, saying he is the "wrong president for our country" and urged Americans to vote for his challenger Joe Biden "like our lives depend on it."

In an emotional recorded message to the convention, the former US first lady said last four years had been difficult to explain to America's children. "They see our leaders labelling fellow citizens enemies of the state, while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists," she said.

The four-day Democratic National Convention was initially scheduled to be held in Wisconsin but it began virtually on Monday amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Former vice president Biden, 77, is challenging 74-year-old Trump, a Republican in the November 3 presidential election.

Senator Kamala Harris, 55, is all set to be formally nominated by the DNC as the first-ever Black as well as the first-ever American of Indian and African descent as a vice presidential candidate by a major political party.

Launching a blistering attack on Trump, Obama said children are torn from their families and thrown into cages and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protests for a photo op.

"Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.