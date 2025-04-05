Trump's "Baseline" Tariffs Take Effect, Creating Market Chaos and Heightening Trade War Tensions

Donald Trump's highly anticipated "baseline" tariffs, marking a drastic shift in U.S. trade policy, officially took effect early on Saturday, rattling global markets and igniting fears of a trade war. These 10% import duties on a wide array of goods entering the U.S. began at 12:01 AM Eastern Time, catching the attention of economists who describe the move as the most significant trade policy change since World War II.

But this is only the beginning.

Staggering Tariffs to Follow

On April 9, an even steeper wave of tariffs—ranging from 11% to a shocking 50%—will target goods from 57 nations, including major U.S. allies such as the UK, Japan, India, and the European Union. The global economic impact of these levies is already being felt, as markets worldwide are experiencing sharp declines, investor confidence has been shaken, and diplomatic relations are being tested.

"This is the biggest trade action in our lifetimes," stated Kelly Ann Shaw, a trade lawyer at Hogan Lovells and former White House trade adviser under Trump, speaking at a Brookings Institution event. Shaw continued, "This is a monumental and transformative shift in the way we trade with every country on earth."

Market Turmoil and Retaliation

Trump's tariff announcement sent global markets into a tailspin, resulting in a record loss of $5 trillion in the stock market value of S&P 500 companies by Friday’s close. Oil and commodity prices also plunged, while investors flocked to government bonds for safety.

In response, China, which faces a 34% tariff that raises the total U.S. duties on its goods to 54%, vowed to retaliate. On April 10, Beijing will impose a 34% levy on American exports and file a case against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization. China also plans to restrict exports of rare earth metals, which are crucial for electronics and medical technologies.

Trump wasted no time firing back, posting on Truth Social: "China played it wrong. They cannot afford to do this."

While China’s response has been swift, other U.S. trade partners are still holding their cards close to their chests, observing the situation and contemplating their next moves.

Exemptions and Temporary Relief

Despite the broad nature of the tariffs, there are some temporary exemptions. More than 1,000 product categories, including crude oil, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and titanium, are spared—for now. These items accounted for $645 billion in U.S. imports last year. However, many of these sectors, particularly energy, are being scrutinized for possible "national security" tariffs in the future.

While steel, aluminum, and automobile parts are already under separate tariffs, they remain exempt from this new round. Canada and Mexico are also not affected by these new tariffs, though they continue to face existing 25% duties tied to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Vietnam in the Crosshairs

Vietnam, which had benefited from the shifting of U.S. supply chains away from China, is now facing a 46% tariff. In the wake of Trump's announcement, Vietnam has agreed to begin talks to avoid a prolonged dispute.

No Grace Period for Many, Limited Relief on the Horizon

For most countries, the tariffs are already in effect, with no grace period for goods that were already in transit. However, a narrow window of relief exists for goods en route before the Saturday deadline, as long as they arrive by May 27.

Oxford Economics forecasts that Trump's new policy will push the average U.S. tariff rate to 24%, a level higher than during the Great Depression. This could prompt more retaliation, as China has already done.

Eric Trump, the president's son, issued a stark warning to U.S. trading partners. "I wouldn’t want to be the last country to try to negotiate with @realdonaldtrump," he posted on X. "The first to negotiate will win—the last will absolutely lose."

Despite the growing tensions, former President Trump has signaled a willingness to engage in dialogue, emphasizing the strength that tariffs give the U.S. in trade negotiations.

Global Retaliation Looms

The staggered tariff rollout gives some countries time to weigh their options, but experts predict retaliation is inevitable. The European Union has made it clear that it will not stand by idly, with officials suggesting the possibility of retaliatory taxes on major U.S. tech firms.

Japan, facing a 24% tariff on its goods, has urged a measured approach, while Israel’s Prime Minister is expected to meet with Trump to discuss the impact of the tariffs. Countries like France, Italy, and Germany are also considering their responses.

A New Era of Trade Conflict?

By rejecting the post-World War II system of mutual tariff negotiations, Trump is now invoking emergency economic powers to implement what he describes as "reciprocal" trade policies. The White House has blamed America's growing trade deficits on unfair value-added taxes and imbalanced global deals.

Critics argue, however, that the tariffs are about more than just trade—they are part of a broader geopolitical strategy. The scale of these new tariffs has drawn comparisons to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which many historians blame for worsening the Great Depression.

Long-Term Consequences

With tariffs rising to unprecedented levels, the global economy is bracing for the long-term effects. According to Oxford Economics, the average U.S. tariff rate will soon surpass 24%, a level not seen in over a century.

While Trump remains steadfast, writing on Truth Social that "My policies will never change," the world is left wondering how much longer the trade standoff will continue and what the ultimate consequences will be for the global economy.

For now, the question remains: Will other nations fight back, fold, or wait for the U.S. to change course? The clock is ticking, and the costs are already mounting.