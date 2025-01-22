Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments about reclaiming the Panama Canal have drawn a sharp response from Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mulino firmly rejected Trump’s claims, emphasizing Panama’s sovereignty over the canal.

Addressing the forum, Mulino stated, “The Panama Canal belongs to Panama. It was not handed over as a gift or concession by the United States. These statements by Mr. Trump are entirely baseless and misleading.”

Trump, during his inauguration speech last Monday, alleged that China was indirectly operating the Panama Canal and suggested that the U.S. should take back control. “We didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama. Now we’re taking it back,” he said. Mulino dismissed these assertions, clarifying that China has no involvement in managing the canal and accusing Trump of attempting to mislead the public.

The Panama Canal, constructed by the United States in 1914, was transferred to Panama in December 1999 under the terms of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties. Despite this agreement, Trump criticized Panama’s toll charges for American vessels and warned of potential action if fees were not reduced.

Mulino, addressing Trump’s demands, reiterated Panama’s right to determine canal operations and fees. “The people of Panama will not be swayed by unfounded claims or threats. Our sovereignty over the canal is non-negotiable,” he said.

The remarks have sparked renewed tensions between the two nations, with Panama asserting its independence and rejecting any interference in canal operations. Trump’s Panama Canal Remarks Ignite Tensions with Panama President