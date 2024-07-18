Turkey detains six suspects over links to 2016 coup attempt

Istanbul: Turkish police detained six individuals on Thursday in coordinated operations across three provinces, suspecting their involvement in a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.



The raids took place in the provinces of Izmir, Yalova, and Gaziantep after the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 10 individuals, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Anadolu, prosecutors identified the suspects through their communication on encrypted channels linked to the network and flagged suspicious bank transactions.

Currently, six suspects have been apprehended, with efforts ongoing to capture the remaining four, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 2016 coup attempt, attributed to the Gulen movement led by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, resulted in the deaths of at least 250 people. In response, the Turkish government launched extensive measures against individuals associated with the movement, which it has labeled a terrorist organisation.