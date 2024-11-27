Live
Turkey neutralises nine PKK members in Iraq
Ankara: Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) neutralised a senior member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in an operation in Iraq.
Sadiye Muhammed Ahmed, codenamed 'Hevi,' was reportedly 'neutralised' in a pinpoint strike in Iraq's Sinjar region, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the semi-official Anadolu Agency.
She had allegedly been active in PKK's activities in Syria and Iraq since 2001, according to the report.
In a separate operation by the Turkish military in Iraq targeting the PKK, eight other PKK members were killed in the Gara and Metina regions, the Turkish Defence Ministry said Wednesday.
Turkish authorities often use the term 'neutralise' to imply the alleged terrorists have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured.
The PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.
Turkey regularly conducts military operations in Iraq, where the group's headquarters and hideouts are located.