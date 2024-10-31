Two Afghan children killed, another injured in unexploded ordnance explosion

Kabul: Two children were killed and another sustained injuries as an unexploded ordnance left over from past wars went off in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Wednesday, provincial police spokesman Khalid Sarhadi said Thursday.

The gruesome incident, according to the official, took place in Nawar district on Wednesday afternoon when a group of children found a toy-like object and began playing with it, but the object exploded killing two children on the spot and injuring another.

A similar incident claimed the lives of three children and injured three others in Nawar's neighboring Qara Bagh district last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghanistan is one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world. Dozens of people, mostly children, are being killed or maimed every month due to blasts of explosive devices left over from more than four decades of war and civil unrest.



