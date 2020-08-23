UK approached for Sharif's extradition: Pakistan govt aide

Lahore: Declaring former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif an "absconder", the incumbent Imran Khan-led government has approached the UK government for his extradition, according to an official.

"The government is treating him (Sharif) as an absconder and has already sent a request to the British government to extradite him," Dawn news quoted Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar as saying said while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

"His stroll on London roads is a slap in the face of the judiciary and the government cannot allow this.

"There is nothing personal in it: we are only trying to implement the law and fulfil its requirements," he added.

Akbar further said that the government would request the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to pursue Sharif's extradition as well and it was also looking into legalities of guarantees of Shahbaz Sharif, who was supposed to escort his elder brother back to Pakistan after his medical treatment.

On October 29, 2019, the Lahore High Court granted the former leader an eight-week bail for treatment within Pakistan and on November 16, he got four-week permission to travel abroad for treatment.

According to Akbar, Nawaz Sharif was supposed to keep the court and the Punjab government updated about his treatment by sharing the details of the process of his treatment and test reports which he did not.

He said the UK government was also informed about the development on March 2 with a request for Sharif's extradition.