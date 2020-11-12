UK PM’s top aide resigns

London : There are widespread reports of a power struggle at the heart of the UK government as one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closest aides has announced his resignation as the Director of Communications.

Lee Cain, 39, announced he would step down as Johnson's top media aide on Wednesday night after ministers and advisers, including Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds, are said to have protested over his planned promotion to Chief of Staff.

Cain is also a close aide of fellow Brexiteer and Downing Street Chief Strategy Adviser Dominic Cummings, another one of Johnson's most influential and high-profile top team members. "After careful consideration I have this evening resigned as No. 10 Director of Communications and will leave the post at the end of the year," reads Cain's resignation letter.

"I would like to thank the prime minister for his loyalty and leadership. I have no doubt that under his premiership the country will deliver on the promises made in the 2019 election campaign and build back better from the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

In response, the UK PM thanked Cain for his "extraordinary service" to him, both in No. 10 and previously when he was Foreign Secretary. "He has been a true ally and friend and I am very glad that he will remain Director of Communications until the New Year and to help restructure the operation. He will be much missed," Johnson said.